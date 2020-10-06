SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds and areas of fog will give way to a mix of sun and clouds today. A southerly flow will bring a few spotty showers here and there, but like yesterday it will stay mainly dry. Highs will reach near 70 as the flow picks up out of the southwest. It will become breezy with gusts to 25mph in the afternoon.
A cold front will approach New England tomorrow, out ahead of a strong cold front it will be rather warm and even a bit muggy with temperatures in the low to middle 70s, and dew points into the 50's. The front will bring showers, downpours and even a few thunderstorms to western Mass. during the late afternoon and evening. The best chance of seeing a strong to severe storm would be across Franklin County, Vermont, and New Hampshire closer to the area of low pressure that will be moving across eastern Canada. The biggest threat with any storm tomorrow will be damaging wind gusts.
The front will usher in some of the coldest air of the season so far. Thursday and Friday will be bright but brisk and chilly with day time highs likely staying in the 50's to near 60. By Friday morning temperatures may dip into the 20's in many spots. There will likely be lots of frost.
Temperatures bounce back in a big way for the weekend as we look to stay dry. Temperatures will be well up into the 70's. We'll be watching the remains of what is now Hurricane Delta coming out of the Gulf. Early signs suggest the moisture associated with Delta will pass out-to-sea to our south or hold off until early next week.
Hurricane Delta is forecast to slide east of Cuba, interact with the Yukatan Peninsula, then move into the Gulf of Mexico and head towards the Gulf Coast states later in this week. The storm is also forecast to strengthen to major hurricane status over the coming days. The storm may make landfall anywhere from Texas to the Florida panhandle.
