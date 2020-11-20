SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild! A southwesterly flow will bring temperatures near 60 today. It will be a beautiful afternoon with temperatures averaging about 10-12 degrees above normal.
The weekend is looking dry and quiet with a decent amount of sunshine tomorrow. We'll see more clouds with cooler temperatures on Sunday.
It will be mild again tomorrow with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 50s, which is still above normal for this time of year. There will be less of a breeze tomorrow as well. Surface high pressure will slide east from the Great Lakes to Maine by Sunday, which will shift our wind more out of the north and northeast. With this flow Sunday will be cooler and grayer with highs back down into the 40's. A shower or two is possible late Sunday evening ahead of a warm front, but the bulk of the rain will hold off until Sunday night and Monday.
A warm front passes through Sunday night with showers then steady rain rolls in on Monday. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 40's to lower 50's. As a cold front approaches in the afternoon there could even be a thunderstorm as well. We turn breezy behind the front and the wind out of the northwest will usher in colder air for Tuesday. Another system will approach for Wednesday, bringing shower chances Wednesday night through Thanksgiving morning, but as of now it looks as though we dry out for most of Turkey Day with highs in the lower 50's.
