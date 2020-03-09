SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start this morning, in the 20s and 30s for most, but boy how we rebounded. It was a beautiful Top 10 Weather Day with highs in the 70s and brilliant sunshine.
There is a slight increase for brush fires with the breezy conditions and dry weather over the last few days. If a fire were to get started, it would likely spread.
Clouds increase overnight ahead of a cold front. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, but still mild. Highs will reach into the middle 60s. With a little bit of sunshine, Springfield may make a run for record territory (currently 70° set in 1977).
Though most of the day is looking dry, a few showers will move in for the later afternoon and evening. Behind the rain, slightly cooler temperatures will move into place.
Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler, however still reach into the 50s, above normal for the middle of March. Wednesday will be blustery behind the front.
Another storm system will likely bring us periods of rain on Friday. The weekend will be cooler (still above average) with some strong winds, especially on Saturday. A good amount of sunshine is expected both days.
---
FUN FACT: Today's 70°+ high temperature in Amherst was the first 70° day of the year.
On average, Amherst tallies its first 70° on April 7th.
Earliest 1st 70° day: January 7, 2007
Latest 1st 70° day: May 16, 1966
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
