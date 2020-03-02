SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Light showers will taper off overnight, but skies remain cloudy through sunrise. Overnight temperatures will be much milder than last night with lows in the 30s (above freezing) to around 40.
Ahead of an approaching cold front, Tuesday will be a mild day with temperatures rising into the middle and upper 50s again. A few 60s are possible if the sun can come out for a time in the morning and early afternoon. As our cold front nears, showers become likely after 4pm and will continue off and on into the overnight hours.
Drier air will rush in behind a departing cold front for Wednesday. It will be a blustery day with wind gusts reaching 30-40mph at times. Expect a mix of sun and clouds along with cooler temperatures as highs only make it into the 40s to near 50.
Thursday and Friday temperatures remain in the 40s, which is still above normal for early March. Our weather looks quiet with good sunshine Thursday, then increasing clouds Friday.
All eyes will be on Friday night into Saturday morning as two areas of low pressure approach New England. One low will move east through the Great Lakes Friday along the northern jet stream. A second low will be moving parallel to the East Coast along the southern jet. At this point in the week, there isn’t much agreement on what happens with these two systems and what it brings to western Mass. For now, rain changing to some snow is looking possible Friday night into Saturday morning, with most of the snow staying to our east. There is a risk for some accumulation, so it will need to be watched.
Our weather stays cold Saturday, but we dry out as the coastal low quickly moves away. Warmer temperatures return quickly with highs back to 50 on Sunday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
