A nice day across western Mass after the sun came out this afternoon! Temperatures managed to climb into the lower and middle 50s for most-almost 10 degrees above normal.
This evening, partly cloudy skies will eventually become mostly cloudy as a cold front moves closer to New England. With cloud cover and increasing dew points, overnight temperatures will only dip into the upper 30s and low 40s early.
Friday will begin mild with temperatures in the 40s and rising. By the afternoon, many will be back to the 50s and nearing 60 in spots. Expect an overcast sky with areas of low clouds and fog along with occasional showers and drizzle. It won’t be a washout across western Mass, but the chance for rain will be around most of the day-especially the morning. Only a few hundredths of an inch are expected.
Heavy showers will continue Friday evening out toward the Cape but western Mass will start drying out. Cooler air will come in behind the cold front and temps Saturday will rise back to the middle and upper 40s, which is seasonable for mid-March. We will see some good sunshine and a gusty northwest breeze, which will start pulling in colder air for Saturday night and Sunday.
Our weekend ends dry, sunny and cool with highs in the low 40s Sunday with a continued northwesterly breeze. An upper level trough will be overhead Sunday to Tuesday and will allow for chillier temperatures slightly below normal. A weak disturbance will pass along the trough and may bring some scattered flurries Monday night, but it doesn’t look like much. Surface high pressure will bring several sunny days next week with temperatures moderating as we kick off Spring on Wednesday!
