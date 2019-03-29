SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a much milder start this morning however it's not as bright. It's mainly cloudy and we'll have to deal with a few showers later this morning and into mid-afternoon as a cold front sags our way. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's.
Tomorrow will start with clouds and a shower or two in the early morning. However with an increasing southerly flow we'll see sunshine popping out in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the 60's and we may even touch 70 in a few spots. It will be balmy, feeling a bit more like May instead of late March.
A cold front will bring a round of showers or even a period of rain on Sunday. It will start mild with temperatures in the middle 50s. A cold front will swing through by late morning dropping temperatures back into the 40s by the afternoon as things begin to dry out. Rain could be briefly heavy at times It will then become breezy and chilly with temperatures down into the 30s by Monday morning.
The start of April is looking dry, chilly and breezy with temperatures in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s through Tuesday.
A coastal storm will develop off shore on Tuesday and may bring us a cold rain or wet snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Stay tuned! Things could get interesting!
