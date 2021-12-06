SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warm front will continue to push through western Mass this afternoon with the valley being the last to warm up. The front is associated with strong low pressure moving into eastern Canada. The warm air will surge in as the breeze picks up. Temps will reach well into the 50's later this afternoon and evening.
The storms associated cold front will swing through western Mass later this evening with a line of downpours, some thunder and potentially strong, damaging winds. Gust over 40 mph are possible this evening. In fact, Berkshire County is under a Wind Advisory from 2pm this afternoon until 1am tonight. After the front goes through the temps tumble and rain quickly moves out. Readings will be down into the low to mid 30's by morning. With still a gusty breeze, wind chills will be down into the teens and 20's tomorrow morning.
Tuesday will be blustery and colder, certainly more seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 30's. High pressure will supply us with a decent amount of sunshine though.
It's an active pattern so our next system quickly heads our way for Wednesday and with cold air in place precipitation will be in the form of snow. While there is still some uncertainty with this system it is looking like that it will not be a big storm for western Mass.
A Clipper low will track into the Northeast while moisture streams out of the Gulf. This is always an interesting set up for us, especially when we have cold air in place. However these two system will not merge until they are out in the Atlantic, so we are not going to see a significant snowfall. A minor accumulation of a coating to maybe an inch or two is possible Wednesday afternoon. It will be cold on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 30's, the coldest day of the season so far.
Behind this system it will be blustery and chilly with highs in the 30's on Thursday. Milder air will move back in on Friday, but as it does it may bring a period of snow or snow to mix Friday morning. Behind that we turn windy and mild again for Saturday with scattered showers.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
