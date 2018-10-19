SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – After a cold and frosty start, we managed to reach low 60s in many spots this afternoon-back to normal. Tonight won’t be nearly as chilly due to a continued southerly breeze along with increasing clouds. High and mid-level clouds increase this evening, but temperatures still fall into the upper 40s to low 50s for high school football games. Overnight lows should stay in the 40s for everyone as clouds thicken and a few, spotty showers roll in.
It will be a milder start to the weekend with morning temps in the 40s Saturday. Expect a mostly cloudy start along with a few showers around, but nothing significant. Our best shower chance will come in the morning and even that is low. By the afternoon, we are breezy with highs in the low 60s with some breaks of sunshine.
Colder air will descend Saturday night across southern New England, but temperatures stay above freezing through Sunday morning. It will be breezy though, so expect some colder wind chills in the 20s and 30s. We stay breezy Sunday with highs in the 40s and sunshine. High pressure will continue to build, allowing for lighter wind by Sunday night.
Our next frost chance will come Sunday night into Monday morning with temps in the 20s and low 30s possible. We should keep a fair sky for viewing the Orionids too! Temps remain below normal much of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s through Friday. Shower chances creep in Monday night and Tuesday morning with a passing Clipper system, but not much is expected. Mid to late week is trending dry and sunny for now.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows: 42-48
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. Highs: 57-64
Sunday: Becoming sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 40-48
