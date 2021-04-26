SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- Dry and windy this afternoon and evening, keeping western Mass under an enhanced fire risk.
Besides the windy conditions, we saw a seasonably cool day with highs in the lower to middle 50s under a sunny sky. The cooler weather is due to an upper level low over northern New England that will be moving out of the area tonight.
Wind becomes lighter tonight, but we do keep a steady breeze through Tuesday morning. Skies remain mostly clear, so viewing of the full moon will be perfect! Expect a cold night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Tuesday is looking like a cloudier day overall with a continued westerly breeze. Gusts won’t be as rough as Monday, but a few 20mph gusts are possible. Despite the clouds, we do have a milder day on tap with highs getting into the 60s.
A ridge of high pressure continues to build into the East through mid-week. Here in New England, our warm up hinges on wet weather, which is becoming more likely now that we are on the edge of the ridge with the jet stream passing overhead. This puts us on the train-track for showers and storms.
At the surface, a warm front approaches Wednesday, bringing a chance for some showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day. Some gusty wind may accompany any thunderstorms. This front will stall over New England and depending on where will determine how warm we get. If we end up south of the front, upper 70s to near 80 is possible. However, if the front remains mostly south, then we will be cooler with highs closer to 70. Our best chance at 80 is Wednesday, then we turn milder Thursday with showers as the front slips southward.
A cold front will move through our area Friday with showers and some downpours. Wind ramps up both ahead and behind the front with some 30 to 40mph gusts possible. Colder air moves in behind the front for the start of the weekend thanks to another upper low passing overhead. Temperatures will rebound to normal Sunday and continue warming next week.
