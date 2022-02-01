SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After another frigid morning and big daytime temperature swing this afternoon, we will see a milder trend kick in. Tonight won’t be nearly as cold as the past two nights thanks to a blanket of cloud cover overhead. Temperatures fall into the 20s overnight with a light east-southeasterly breeze.
High pressure will keep our weather dry again Wednesday, but remains well to our northeast. Clouds hang tough throughout the day, but temperatures turn mild as a ridge of high pressure builds across the East. Afternoon highs look roughly 10 degrees warmer than today with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds thin out a bit Wednesday night, but will be increasing from the west ahead of an approaching cold front.
A major storm system will bring heavy snow from Texas to northern New England later this week. A long cold front will tap into moisture from the Gulf and pump it along the boundary. Strong high pressure behind the front will provide a ton of cold air, giving many a sizable snowstorm.
For western Mass, as this front approaches from the northwest Thursday, rain showers become more likely. A steady rain is expected much of the day with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s. At some point Thursday night into Friday morning, colder air will begin to drain in, changing rain to a wintry mix and eventually snow. The question is how quickly this change occurs.
Right now, rain looks to change to sleet, then snow from NW to SE early Friday morning. The heaviest amounts of snow will be seen in northern Berkshire county, since they turn quickest. However, plowable snow is possible for all of western Mass with a 50-70% probability of 3+ inches of snow and sleet. Temperatures Friday will be around freezing near sunrise and fall throughout the day, so roads are likely to become slippery and slushy.
Snow will lighten and taper off Friday night and we stay cold and blustery to start the weekend. The weekend is trending dry with temperatures moderating Sunday into early next week.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.