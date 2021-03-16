SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a record cold start this morning, we ended up with a quiet and chilly day.
Clouds linger this evening and tonight with a chance for a snow shower or some flurries as a disturbance passes to our south. One thing to note is the lower level air mass is still very dry, so not much will make it to the ground.
Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with some partial clearing by sunrise. Clouds and a light southerly breeze and increasing dew points will help keep temperatures in the 20s overnight.
Wednesday should be the pick of the week with highs climbing into the low 50s for many. Early morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon with a light southwesterly breeze. If sunshine can come out earlier in the morning, we may see some mid-50s in the afternoon.
The March roller coaster continues as our next storm system approaches from the southern Plains. This storm will be making national headlines as it produces heavy snow and blizzard conditions in Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma, but the bigger concern is a multi-day severe weather outbreak for the South. Luckily for us, all severe weather remains in the South, but we will at least get a chance for wet weather.
Rain showers move in by the afternoon Thursday and rain continues through the evening. As colder air gets pulled in behind the low, rain will change to snow-first in the hill towns, then in the valley. Minor snow accumulation is possible Friday morning. Snow ends early and skies gradually clear with gusty north breezes and lingering cold air.
A big warm up will follow as temperatures return to the 40s Saturday, 50s Sunday and 60s early next week with sunshine!
