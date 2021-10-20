SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a beautiful morning with high pressure supply us with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are warmer too with highs reaching into the lower 70's. It will be rather breezy still at 10-20 mph out of the west. Wind will not be quite as gusty as yesterday.
Tonight will be mainly clear and seasonably mild with lows mainly in the 50's. The full "Hunter's" moon will light up the sky! Moonrise at 6:18pm.
A weak ridge of high pressure over the Northeast will hold through Friday. Highs return to the 70s tomorrow and upper 60s Friday. There are a series of cold fronts coming through with some patchy clouds Thursday and a shower Thursday night. Another front passes sometime late Friday with a spot shower and this front will bring in much cooler temperatures for the weekend.
A cold front stalls off the coast and an area of low pressure moves along it, bringing more clouds and a chance for spotty showers Saturday, although much of the day is looking dry. Highs will stay in the 50's though. The cooler temperatures will stick around for Sunday and Monday too. Sunday looks brighter, but a stray shower can't be ruled out, maybe even a hill town flake. We have the potential to fall into the 20's by Monday morning with a widespread frost likely.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
