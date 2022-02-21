SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --After a cold weekend with snow squalls on Saturday we have a nice warm up on the way to start the week. In fact, it's not as cold out there this morning with temperatures starting in the 20's and lower 30s with mainly clear skies and dry conditions.
Wind will shift out of the south-southwest today pushing high temps into the 40s to around 50 with quite a bit of sunshine as well. A fine Presidents Day is underway.
A southerly flow will continue ahead of next storm system with temperatures reaching back into the lower 50s tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow morning with rain moving in by mid to late afternoon. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. It will be rain for most of New England with temperatures staying mild. We'll likely pick up a solid 1/2" to 1" of rainfall.
Low pressure moves out on Wednesday and behind it we stick with a southwesterly flow and mild temperatures. In fact, Wednesday may end up being one of our mildest days of the year with temps reaching into the to mid 60s, ahead of a cold front that arrives during the afternoon with a few showers. The record high for Wednesday, February 23rd is 67 degrees.
It turns much colder on Thursday followed by a possible snowstorm Thursday night into Friday. Several inches of snow is possible as we returns to a winter-like pattern.
