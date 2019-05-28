SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers continue across western Mass this evening with temperatures hovering in the lower 50s. A few thunderstorms may pass to our south in Connecticut tonight, but thunder chances are looking close to 0 for western Mass. A few showers may linger overnight, otherwise skies remain cloudy with temperatures dipping into the middle and upper 40s.
Skies look overcast to start off Wednesday, however some brightening is expected later in the day with skies turning partly sunny. Temperatures get back to near normal with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the Pioneer Valley with a light northerly breeze shifting south in the afternoon. Our next low moves through Wednesday night with a few showers, but it’s not looking like much.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled with near normal temperatures over the next 5-7 days. We’ve got another round of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday evening and night with another cold front passage. There may be a very low severe risk, but that’s still a bit uncertain.
We do get a break in wet weather chances for Friday and Saturday as surface high pressure builds in from the northwest. Temps in the 70s and good sunshine are expected both days! Clouds increase Saturday night and a cold front could bring scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday. We turn cooler early next week with lower humidity and temps slightly below normal.
