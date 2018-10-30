SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our cool breeze will finally diminish tonight as high pressure moves in. This is also helping clear skies out and we should have a mainly clear sky through Wednesday morning. Temperatures today managed to reach into the upper 40s for many and as the wind diminishes, we will get cold in a hurry. Overnight lows fall into the middle and upper 20s with likely frost.
Wednesday begins with a little sunshine, but some clouds will be moving in. High pressure is still in control so we should see a mainly dry day, however, as it moves east a southerly breeze will pick up. A warm front will come into southern New England by the afternoon with some patchy clouds and a shower or two. Temperatures climb to around 60 in the valley and middle to upper 50s in the hill towns. Trick or treating weather looks good with patchy clouds, a spot shower and temps in the 50s.
We begin the month of November on a mild note as a ridge builds over the East Coast. Temps remain near and above normal through the end of the week, though wet weather will be on tap as well. Our next storm system is on the way and Thursday, a cold front will stall around our area-bringing in showers for the afternoon and evening. Temps are a tough call and will depend on where the front stalls-but highs around 60 are looking possible-trending a bit cooler than previous forecasts.
A stronger low will move up the stalled front and bring a good swath of rain to our area-possibly topping 2 inches along with a few thunderstorms in the mix. Rain may be heavy at times throughout the day Friday. Another wave of rain is expected Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front swings through. We should be windy Friday with gusts out of the south nearing 30mph. Saturday morning, wind may gust to 40mph briefly.
Wind shifts out of the northwest early Saturday behind departing low pressure. Cooler, drier air will push back into western Mass and daytime temps return to the 50s through early next week. Quiet weather resumes for Sunday and Monday, then a few showers are possible with our next system on Tuesday.
Tonight: Clear & frosty. Lows: 24-29
Wednesday: Clouds & sun, breezy, mild. Highs: 55-62
Thursday: Partly sunny, few showers. Highs: 53-60
