SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Partly cloudy skies in the overnight hours kept overnight lows right around where they should be for this time of year in the upper 30's/near 40. A weak ridge of high pressure will continue to build that keeps us mainly dry and quiet for the next few days.
Today starts mostly sunny and mild, with daytime highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s in the valley and lower 60s for the hills. A switch to southwesterly flow ushers in that warmer air, but also ushers in some moisture. Clouds start to work in throughout the day, and a weak disturbance provides the chance for some spotty showers or even the potential for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of Western MA under a risk for a General Thunderstorm. Nothing severe or damaging is expected. Rain totals from the passing spotty showers look to be between a trace to 0.2" at most, expect in areas where isolated thunderstorms may develop yielding higher amounts. Many though, may remain dry all together!
Tuesday looks to be the pick of the week as we'll be dry start to finish with plenty of sun and mild temperatures. Breezes 10-15mph sustained with gusts 20-30mph at times begin on Tuesday and linger through the end of the week. Breezy and mild won't feel so bad -- but by Thursday it may be a different story.
The next chance for any meaningful precipitation comes on Wednesday. A cold front looks to swing through with likely widespread showers and perhaps even the possibility of a rumble of thunder. Timing looks to be Wednesday afternoon and evening, then as colder air rushes in during the overnight hours behind the cold front, some high elevation snow showers *may* occur. We stay chilly and windy Thursday and then temperatures look to slowly return to normal for the weekend.
For now, Friday and Saturday look to be mostly dry and mostly sunny. Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend for now. Another chance at rain is possible Sunday.
