SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a frigid start this morning, we ended up with a near-normal weather day here in western Mass. Afternoon highs reached mid-30s in the lower valley with upper 20s to low 30s farther north and west.
Tonight, any snowmelt will refreeze as temperatures fall back through the 20s, so be mindful of black ice. We may see some partial clearing early, but clouds return overnight with a passing upper level disturbance. This disturbance could bring a few scattered flurries or light snow showers, but most will stay dry. Temperatures fall to either side of 20 degrees with light to calm wind through sunrise.
Thursday will be a dry, quiet weather day with light and variable breezes and patchy clouds. Temperatures warm a bit more than Wednesday with highs approaching 40 in the valley.
Upper level energy will move from Canada to the Carolina coast Thursday and low pressure moves off the coast Thursday night. This low will strengthen rapidly and pass east of New England, but close enough to bring rain/snow to the coast. Western Mass remains dry, but between the strong coastal storm and strong high pressure to our northwest, it will turn blustery. Gusts to 20-30mph will usher in colder air and wind chills likely fall to Advisory levels Friday night through midday Saturday. Highs Saturday stay in the teens with wind chills lingering near and below 0. High pressure will give us more sunshine.
Our weekend stays dry and cold thanks to high pressure moving across New England. Sunday will feel better than Saturday as temps return to the 20s and wind becomes lighter. All eyes will be on another developing storm system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico and possibly up the I95 corridor along the East Coast Monday. The exact track will determine if we stay all snow or change to rain. This does look to be a large and powerful storm, so wind will likely also be a concern. More details to come over the next several days.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.