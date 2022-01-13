SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a much milder start out there this morning with temperatures in the 20's along with calm conditions. A weak disturbance will bring some light snow showers and flurries to the area with some scattered coatings possible through sunrise.
Today will be a dry, quiet weather day with light and variable breezes and patchy clouds. Temperatures will reach into the upper 30's and lowers 40's, a comfortable January day.
Low pressure will develop along the Carolina Coast later today and will strengthen rapidly. This storm will pass east of New England, but will stay far enough away from western Mass that we will stay dry. Precipitation will spread across southeastern Mass, the Cape and Islands with a cold rain perhaps ending as snow there tomorrow afternoon.
This storm will pull down another batch of Arctic air late Friday into Saturday. It will turn blustery tomorrow evening to 20-30mph with the Arctic air pouring in. Temperatures will be down into the single digits Saturday morning with wind chills well below 0. Highs Saturday stay in the teens with wind chills lingering near and below 0. High pressure will give us more sunshine.
A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for the hills, Franklin County and Berkshire County from 7pm Friday to 12pm Saturday.
Our weekend stays dry and cold thanks to high pressure moving across New England. Sunday will feel better than Saturday as temps return to the 20s and wind becomes lighter.
Another developing storm system will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and barrel up the coast, while quickly strengthening. This does look to be a large and powerful storm, so wind will likely also be a concern. It will likely start as a punch of heavy snow after midnight Sunday into Monday morning. The track of the storm will likely bring in just enough mild air to cause a change to a mix or drizzle Monday morning. The highs snow totals will be across the hills and Berkshire with up to a foot possible. Several inches of snow in the valley is likely as well. The bulk of the precipitation looks to fall from late Sunday night into Monday. The wind will pick up as the storm pulls away Monday afternoon. Snow showers will continue in the hills.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
