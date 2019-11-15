SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Here we go again! It's yet another cold morning BUT today will have a totally different outcome! Temperatures will be warming up today and we'll see the sunshine! Temperatures will finally come up to where they should be for this time of year. Readings will reach into the mid to upper 40s, a few towns may touch 50!
The breeze will pick up this evening as another cold front sweeps through. We will only see a few clouds from this front BUt Colder air will rush in behind the front just in time for the weekend!
Tomorrow will be another cold November day with morning temperatures back to the teens and afternoon highs in the mid-30s. Expect a gusty northwest breeze as well, so the wind chill will likely linger in the 20s most of the day. We will have plenty of sunshine at least. Temps should plunge tomorrow night under a clear sky and with lighter wind. Lows Sunday morning approach the lower teens for many. Perhaps more record lows! Clouds increase Sunday, but the day looks dry and cold with highs only near 40.
Next week is looking busy along the East Coast with at least one coastal storm passing by. There’s still a lot of uncertainty on whether they miss western Mass entirely though. For now, there is a chance for some rain Monday into Tuesday. A brief wintry mix is possible Monday morning but temperatures should come up into the 40's. Showers may linger into Tuesday before we turn cold and windy again for the middle of next week. Stay tuned, next weeks forecast is very much up in the air still.
