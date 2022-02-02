SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Winter Storm Watch in effect for all of western Mass. Thursday Night Through Friday***
It's a much milder morning with temperatures in the upper 20's and lower 30's. We're about 30 degrees warmer than yesterday at this time, so it's much more comfortable.
Today will remain mild with a ridge of high pressure building across the East. Afternoon highs look roughly 10 degrees warmer with readings into the lower to middle 40s. Skies will stay mainly cloudy, but we may see a few bright spots here and there.
Today will stay rather mild too with temperatures in the 30's. Showers will move in toward dawn and that may lead to a few icy spots in Franklin County with temperatures hovering around freezing.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is developing across the nations mid-section today and will strengthen into a major storm. Strong high pressure behind the front will provide a ton of cold air, giving many a sizable snowstorm.
For western Mass, as this front approaches from the northwest tomorrow, rain showers become more likely. Showers blossom into a steady rain as the day goes on with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s. Late tomorrow night into Friday morning, colder air will begin to drain in, changing rain to a wintry mix and eventually snow. The question is how quickly this change occurs.
Rain still looks to change to sleet, then snow from north to south early Friday morning. The heaviest amounts of snow will be seen north of route 2, especially northern Berkshire County, since this area turns quickest. However, plowable snow is possible for all of western Mass even south of the Mass. Pike. Right now it looks as though 1-3" of sleet and snow will fall along the Mass. Pike and points south, 3-6" across Hampshire County into Franklin County and 6"+ of snow and sleet north or route 2. Conditions will go down hill as Friday morning goes on. Untreated roads and surfaces will become slippery and snow covered as temps fall below freezing.
Temperatures Friday slowly fall throughout the day, so untreated roads are likely to stay slippery. Snow will lighten in the afternoon and taper off as flurries and we stay cold and blustery to start the weekend.
Saturday is looking bright, but cold with a brisk breeze. Highs will top off in the teens and 20's, but a gusty Northwest breeze will make it feel about 5 to 10 degrees colder. Sunday will start frigid, but will reach near 30 in the afternoon with less wind. A system looks to pass out-to-sea Sunday night with a dry, seasonable start to the week.
