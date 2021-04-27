SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- We saw a cool, blustery but bright day yesterday, but today will end up about 10 degrees warmer as temperatures return to the 60's.
Cloudy skies this morning will give way to some sunshine. It will also be milder too with temperatures. It will be breezy but not as gusty as yesterday. Despite more clouds, temperatures will reach into the 60's, and clouds will give way to a decent amount of sun this afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure continues to build into the East through mid-week. However we will be on the edge of the ridge so showers and even a few thunderstorms will become more likely. This will also prevent temperatures from soring.
A warm front will move through tonight with a few showers and downpours, perhaps even a rumble thunder. The front will settle to our north tomorrow. If this plays out temperatures will reach well into the 70's to near 80. However, if the front remains draped across the area then we will be cooler with highs closer to 70. Either way the front drops south later tomorrow as a cold front brining some late day showers and even a few thunderstorms.
The front will stall to our south and will be the focal point for showers and maybe a period of rain. This means Thursday will likely remain cloudy and cooler. It will become muggy as the day goes on as the front lifts north.
A cold front will move through on Friday with showers and some downpours. Wind ramps up both ahead and behind the front with some 30 to 40mph gusts possible. Colder air moves in behind the front for the start of the weekend, but temperatures look to rebound back into the 60's on Sunday. Right now the first weekend of May is looking fairly nice.
