SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen some beneficial rain today across western Mass with many picking up a few tenths of an inch. Rain will continue this evening, then transition to snow in the hills around 8-10pm. The valley should change to snow sometime around midnight.
Trends have been hinting at lower snow amounts for our area due to the quick-movement of the storm. Because it exits quickly, the cold air doesn’t arrive fast enough to give us several hours of snow. So, with a short window overnight of snowfall, most will end up with a coating to 2 inches. 2 inch amounts may end up more isolated and in the higher elevations.
Wind increases overnight, gusting to 30mph out of the north and temperatures gradually fall into the lower and middle 20s by sunrise. Friday will begin mostly cloudy, but clouds decrease throughout the morning and skies turn sunny for the afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s for most with wind chills in the 20s.
A warming trend arrives with the start of spring for the Northeast. High pressure builds in Saturday, bringing a much lighter breeze and seasonable temperatures. We will have some cold nights over the weekend, but lots of clear sky and daytime sunshine. Highs return to 60 Sunday calm wind.
Temperatures hold steady in the 50s to low 60s Monday, then mid 60s Tuesday thanks to a ridge of high pressure overhead. More clouds drift in Wednesday and Thursday, but our weather still looks mainly dry and mild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.