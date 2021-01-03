SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weak storm system will bring on and off snow showers with minor accumulations this evening into early Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7AM Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is also posted for Berkshire county until 12AM Monday.
The approaching low pressure system is disorganized and weak. The center of low pressure will be well off the coast so accumulations for this event will be minor. It is looking like western Mass. will see mainly snow overnight into Monday morning as the low passes by the Cape and Islands.
Snow showers will be on and off this afternoon and evening, though most of the accumulation will fall prior to the Monday morning commute. We may see some mixing or lingering precipitation on the tail end of this, though at this point most of Monday looks to be cloudy but mainly dry.
A coating to 2" for the valley is expected, with some slightly higher isolated amounts possible. Hill towns and higher elevations may see 1 to 3", with some locally higher amounts possible. This would be a heavier, wet snow for many, so spots that see higher accumulations may run the risk for power outages. It's unlikely, but always possible with any storm system. Take your time when clearing the snow as well, as it will be harder to move so you'll want to avoid injuries by using proper form when shoveling.
You won't be needing the snow blower and, in fact, this likely won't be a plowable snow for most, but that does of course lead to the potential for hazardous conditions on the roadways, especially on untreated surfaces so take your time and go slow.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled for the beginning portion of the week. The coastal low will exit Monday, but linger off the coast of Newfoundland and Maine through mid-week, setting up a bit of a blocking pattern and keeping clouds across New England. Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking mainly dry with highs in the 30s to near 40. An isolated passing sprinkle or flurry is possible but unlikely. The later portion of the week is looking to be dry, quiet and seasonable with the return of sunshine.
