SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A chilly start to your Wednesday morning with temperatures bottoming out in the teens across Western Massachusetts. The wind persisted last night and we saw some mid-high level clouds building in the later part of the overnight which prevented temperatures from bottoming out in the upper single digits and lower teens as originally anticipated.
Today begins cold and dry with some veiled sunshine, but skies turn mainly cloudy by the afternoon. Breezes shift out of the southwest as high pressure moves offshore and wind will gradually increase throughout the day. Dependent on how much afternoon clearing we see, temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 30s across the Pioneer Valley.
A warm front approaches this evening and night, bringing light rain with some mixing of snow and sleet in the higher elevations. A few showers may linger through sunrise Thursday, but most of New Year’s Eve Day looks dry. There is a Winter Weather Advisory up for all of Berkshire county and western Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties 7pm this evening through 7am tomorrow for the possibility of light icing and/or a coating of snow. Be mindful of slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces. Give yourself extra time on the roadways, decrease speeds and increase following distance.
We will end 2020 on a quiet note with a cold front pushing southward and high pressure building in Thursday. Skies may turn partly cloudy in the afternoon, then mostly clear for a time at night. Temperatures will be cold to ring in the New Year with lower to middle 20s likely.
New Year’s Day will begin with some good sunshine thanks to high pressure, but our next storm system will be on the way in out of the southwest. Clouds increase Friday with temperatures rising to around 40 in the afternoon.
Precipitation will hold off until Friday evening, possibly starting as snow, then changing to an icy mix as warm air moves over cold air at the surface. The onset of the precipitation may stall due to dry air in place from the building high pressure. A period of freezing rain may lead to ice accumulation across western Mass, especially in the hills. Amounts and impacts are still uncertain this far out, but hazardous travel conditions are looking likely Friday night.
Our weekend begins with lingering freezing rain/rain across western Mass. This wet and wintry weather should taper off by midday Saturday as a dry slot comes into southern New England. Temperatures warm to near 50 with a gusty breeze ahead of a cold front and much of the afternoon is trending dry. We turn cooler Sunday with highs returning to the 30s. Will need to keep an eye on a possible coastal storm Sunday evening into Monday.
