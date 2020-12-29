SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cold and blustery today across western Mass and we stay that way throughout the evening. High pressure builds to our south tonight, which will allow wind to become light to calm after midnight. Temperatures tumble into the teens for most with a few upper single digits possible in the coldest locations through dawn. High, thin clouds will also be building in late tonight ahead of our next storm system.
Wednesday begins cold and dry with some veiled sunshine, but skies turn mainly cloudy by the afternoon. Breezes shift out of the southwest as high pressure moves offshore and wind will gradually increase throughout the day.
A warm front will approach Wednesday evening and night, bringing light rain with some mixing of snow and sleet in the higher elevations. A few showers may linger through sunrise Thursday, but most of New Year’s Eve Day looks dry.
We will end 2020 on a quiet note with a cold front pushing southward and high pressure building in Thursday. Skies may turn partly cloudy in the afternoon, then mostly clear for a time at night. Temperatures will be cold to ring in the New Year with lower to middle 20s likely.
New Year’s Day will begin with some good sunshine thanks to high pressure, but our next storm system will be on the way in out of the southwest. Clouds increase Friday with temperatures rising to around 40 in the afternoon.
Precipitation will hold off until Friday evening, possibly starting as snow, then changing to an icy mix as warm air moves over cold air at the surface. A period of freezing rain may lead to ice accumulation across western Mass, especially in the hills. Amounts and impacts are still uncertain this far out, but hazardous travel conditions are looking likely Friday night.
Our weekend begins with lingering freezing rain/rain across western Mass. This wet and wintry weather should taper off by Noon as a dry slot comes into southern New England. Temperatures warm to near 50 with a gusty breeze ahead of a cold front and much of the afternoon is trending dry. We turn cooler Sunday with highs returning to the 30s. Will need to keep an eye on a possible coastal storm Sunday evening into Monday.
