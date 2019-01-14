SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another cold and dry day to kick off the work week! Temps this morning began in the single digits, but by the afternoon, many were close to 30 degrees with a few spots in the valley reaching freezing for the first time since last Thursday.
With high pressure just to our north, tonight will be mostly clear and very cold with temperatures returning to the single digits and lower teens.
Tuesday will be another dry day in western Mass with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable high temps in the low to mid 30s.
A few more clouds roll in Tuesday night into Wednesday as a front nears from the northwest. Temps get to near 40 Wednesday ahead of the front with a mix of clouds and sun and a gusty southwest breeze. A few snow showers are possible in the Berkshires as the front moves through, but our area remains mostly dry. Colder air will move in behind this front for Thursday.
A quick-moving Clipper will pass by Thursday night through Friday morning with a period of snow for western Mass. A quick inch or two is looking most likely with a change to rain in the valley and the Berkshires seeing a bit more snow. More details to come this week, but it is looking slick for the Friday AM commute.
Signals for a much stronger storm have been consistent for this upcoming weekend. Details are almost non-existent this far out, but depending on the track of the storm, we could see snow to rain, snow to ice or all snow. It’s a very tough call right now, but it is looking likely that we get some heavy precipitation in western Mass. A frigid Arctic air mass looks to follow behind the storm for the following week. Stay tuned for updates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.