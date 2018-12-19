SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cold but quite start this morning with very little if any wind. Skies start off sunny today and with high pressure in control, temps will climb steadily through the morning. Temps return to normal this afternoon with highs near 40 along with a light southwesterly breeze. Some high, wispy clouds will mix with sunshine.
Our moderating trend continues into tomorrow with lots of sunshine to start the day. High clouds begin to build in during the afternoon showers developing at night. Temperatures will reach into the middle 40's.
A powerful storm will move from the Gulf coast, then into the Northeast for Friday. With cold air retreating and the track of the storm going to our west , our temperatures will sore on Friday and possibly climb well into the 50s-giving us all rain. Moisture from the Gulf will ride up the coast, bringing southern New England heavy rain all day Friday. 1-2+ inches of rain are likely, which may prompt flood watches.
Rain should taper off Friday evening as a dry slot works into western Mass. Wind should stay blustery Friday night through Saturday morning as low pressure swings to our northwest. The wind will lighten Saturday and clouds and mild temperatures linger. Temperatures on Saturday will still reach near 50!
The wind will shift northwest in the afternoon, which will usher in colder air for Sunday. It will be dry and more seasonable on Sunday with temps near 40.
We remain seasonable for Christmas Eve and Day with sunshine and clouds. We may see a few flurries or a touch of light snow Monday morning as a weak clipper passes by. There's still a bit of hope, although not much for a white Christmas if we can squeeze out even a bit flakes from this system. Christmas is looking dry and seasonable with temps in the 30's.
Today: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: 34-40
Tonight: A few clouds, cold. Lows: 18-24
Thursday: AM sun, increasing PM clouds. Highs: 43-47
