SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. It will be more seasonable today with highs near 60. It will remain wind though with gust to 25-35 mph, leading to another day of elevated fire danger.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with a diminishing breeze. Temperatures will fall into the 30's.
Weak high pressure will bring us a beautiful day tomorrow with highs approaching 70 under a sunny sky. High clouds increase in the afternoon as a storm approaches from the southwest. It will remain dry most of tomorrow night with just some light rain or showers moving in around sunrise.
We may see a period of light rain or showers Sunday morning but the bulk of the rain looks to pass to our east, out-to-sea. A front sweeps in from the west pushing things away from western Mass. The front may bring an afternoon shower, but most of the time it will not be raining. Temperatures will come up into the 50's. If we see some afternoon sun readings will reach 60.
As the coastal low moves away, we remain breezy but dry Monday with sunny skies. Temperatures look to stay around 60, which is seasonable for late April. Monday will end up being a lot like today, and will likely be the coolest day of the week as a ridge of high pressure returns to the East, bringing in a stretch of warmer air. Highs in the 70s are likely with temperatures approaching 80 by Wednesday.
