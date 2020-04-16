SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A chill is in the air this afternoon with temps in the 40's along, with a gusty breeze blowing 10-25 mph out of the northwest. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with even a few hill town flurries around. It will feel more like the middle of March.
With clear skies and a diminishing breezy temperatures will fall into the 20's tonight. Widespread frost is likely tomorrow morning. The record low for tomorrow, April 17th is 23 set in 2014.
Tomorrow starts with sunshine, but clouds increase during the day ahead of our next storm system. An area of low pressure will track south of New England tomorrow night bringing rain and wet snow to Western Mass. With cold air locked in rain will change to all snow and will fall overnight accumulating a couple of inches by Saturday morning! A coating to 2" seems possible in the valley with up to 4" in the higher elevated areas! Most of the accumulation will take place on grassy surfaces, trees and roof tops, but there will be some accumulation on paved areas and roads too, especially in the elevated areas.
Snow will wind down to snow showers in the morning, but clouds will linger into the afternoon. there may be a shower in the afternoon too. It will stay mainly cloudy and cool with temperatures only in the 40s.
Skies will clear out Saturday night and temps return to the 20s for Sunday morning.
Sunday looks much nice with highs nearing 60 along with quite a bit of sunshine. Clouds will increase late-day clouds. A shower or two is possible Sunday night into Monday morning with a passing front.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
