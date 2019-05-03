SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's yet again another cloudy, cool and damp start to the day! We have another unsettled afternoon with showers and even a thunderstorm possible. Temperatures will only reach into the 50s, about 10 degrees below normal. (Normal high for today is 67)
Showers will continue tonight but a cold front will push through tomorrow morning bringing an end to showers. We begin the day cloudy, but some breaks of sun are likely in the afternoon. High temperatures look to climb into the 60s to near 70 in Springfield. Rain will roll back in from the southwest Saturday night into Sunday morning as low pressure moves toward the Mid-Atlantic coast. Although the heavy rain may stay to our south we're still dealing with a spring nor’easter-this storm will bring a northeast breeze, chilly temps and periods of rain.
Skies clear out for Monday and we actually see a decent amount of sunshine. Temperatures warm to around 70 and under a partly cloudy sky, Tuesday temperatures will likely reach into the low to mid 70's.
