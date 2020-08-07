SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a bit of an unsettled day to close out the work week with lots of clouds and the chance for a few showers. The shower threat lingers into the first part of Saturday before sunshine returns on Sunday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a system passing off the Mid-Atlantic coast. A few spotty showers are likely, but rain totals will be less than a couple tenths. Some may stay completely dry, with temperatures this afternoon topping out in the upper 70s to around 80.
The chance for some showers will linger into the first part of Saturday with the chance for a thunderstorm. We should see some sunshine develop in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will rise into the lower 80s. Under mostly clear skies tomorrow night lows drop into the middle 60s.
Sunday will be warm and drier with temps in the middle to upper 80s along with lots of sunshine. A front approaches early next week, which will bring in higher humidity and a chance for showers and storms. Overall a nice stretch of August weather over the next several days.
