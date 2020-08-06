SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ahhhh do you feel that refreshing air spilling into western Mass? It's been a pleasant day with highs in the mid-to-low 80s with some great afternoon sunshine.
High pressure is in place through the overnight, allowing another nice night for sleeping. Not as cool as this morning, but temperatures will still be comfortable in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a system passing off the Mid-Atlantic coast. A few spotty showers are likely, but rain totals will be less than a couple tenths. Some may stay completely dry, especially across Franklin County. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and low 80s with just a touch of mugginess.
Saturday will be mainly dry with temperatures will reach into the lower 80s. There is a bit of mugginess in the air, as dew points will be in the lower 60s.
Sunday will be warm and drier with temps in the middle 80s along with lots of sunshine. A front approaches early next week, which will bring in higher humidity and a chance for showers and storms. Overall a nice stretch of August weather over the next several days.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
