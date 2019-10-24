SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure gave us a top 10 weather day for fall, with sunshine and 60s! It has been a breezy day and we keep that breeze this evening, but it will lighten overnight. We shouldn’t get quite as chilly tonight, but middle to upper 30s are likely. High, thin clouds will start moving in from the north through sunrise.
Friday may begin with a little sunshine, but it’s short-lived. Clouds increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few showers are possible north of the Mass Pike by the evening, then most will see some brief rain closer to midnight.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled over the next week, with lots of clouds and a few rain chances. Saturday looks decent with some sunshine and clouds. Temperatures should get back to around 60 with dry weather lasting into the evening. Our next storm will be a soaker and arrives Sunday.
Low pressure moves up from the southwest Saturday night, bringing back overcast skies. Rain holds off until Sunday morning and begins light and spotty, then transitions to a steady, soaking rain for the afternoon and evening. Most will pick up an inch of rain, but a few could see closer to two inches. Wind will be gusty at times out of the southeast at 15-25mph. Flooding and wind damage don’t look to be a threat for western Mass as this is a fairly weak system.
The last few days of October look a bit grey, but mainly dry. A ridge of high pressure will help keep temperatures in the 60s through Wednesday with a slight risk for a shower or two Tuesday and Wednesday from an approaching warm front. Halloween looks cooler with highs in the 50s, lingering clouds and a slight risk for a shower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.