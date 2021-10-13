SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Low clouds have been persistent today across western Mass and because of the overcast, many saw highs in the 60s this afternoon. Farther north and east across New England, temperatures soared into the middle and upper 70s due to sunny skies!
A weak upper level disturbance will swing through tonight, keeping clouds around. A spot shower or sprinkle is possible along with more fog late into Thursday morning. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool with morning lows in the lower to middle 50s.
Thursday will be another quiet weather day with more clouds than sun, however, if the sun can come out for a few hours, temperatures may reach upper 70s in the valley! An upper level ridge continues the warm weather trend through Saturday before we see and feel some changes.
Friday remains warm and a bit more humid as a cold front nears from the west. Most of the day looks dry, however a shower or two is possible with a passing warm front. Temperatures continue to stay warm for October with highs back to the 70s.
Breezes ramp up ahead of a strong cold front Saturday. Southerly wind gusts may reach 20-35 mph at times. This wind will also bring dew points well into the 60s and temperatures well into the 70s-a muggy, warm day! Expect a few showers early, then breaks of sun throughout the day. Rain with the front should roll into western Mass sometime near or after sunset and may be heavy at times with a rumble of thunder. Damaging wind is not expected at this point, but it stays breezy.
A cool, refreshing air mass will rush in behind a cold front late Saturday night into Sunday morning. An upper level trough digs into New England, which will bring temperatures back to normal for western Mass Sunday to Tuesday. Expect a gusty breeze Sunday and Monday along with good sunshine, though more clouds and a shower are possible in the Berkshires. If wind can lighten enough, we may be talking about frost Monday night into Tuesday morning-we are due!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
