SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7PM this evening for the Pioneer Valley.
It will be hot and humid this afternoon with showers and storms moving in later on. (4pm to 9pm) We remain south of a front stalled across northern New England and this will keep it hot and humid today. As energy rolls through the humidity thunderstorms develop with a few possibly strong to severe with isolated damaging wind gusts. Storms will bring very heavy rain, which could cause isolated flooding. This front will slowly move south tonight bringing an end the heat. A left over shower or storm is possible overnight.
Like yesterday, the Storm Predication Center has most of southern New England under a "Slight" risk for severe weather. A 2 on the scale from 1 to 5.
A stalled front will linger over southern New England tomorrow into Friday, keeping it very humid and unsettled. A few showers are possible tomorrow morning, then scattered showers with heavy rain and some thunderstorms return for the afternoon and evening.
Tropical Storm Elsa will likely track across southeast New England Friday with a very tropical air mass. A period of heavy rain is possible for us in western Mass, not only from Elsa, but also from a slowly moving cold front moving in from the west. We may see 1-4 inches of rain Friday morning as Elsa blows through southern New England. We should also feel a gusty breeze from Elsa as it passes to our south. The strongest winds and thunderstorms will line up across southeast Mass and Rhode Island. Things will dry out in the afternoon as it become less humid and the storm pulls away. There may be a leftover shower or two but the heavy rain should exit quickly.
The weekend is trending drier, but not completely rain-free at this point. Weak upper level systems could keep things a bit unsettled, but certainly not washouts. It will likely feature a mixture of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers or a thunderstorm. Temperatures should remain cooler with highs in the upper 70's to near 80.
