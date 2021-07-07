SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7PM this evening for the Pioneer Valley…
We saw several strong to severe storms yesterday that brought torrential rain, significant lightning and even spotty damaging wind gusts to western Mass.
The storms are long gone and we've cooled off into the 60's. However, temperatures will climb fast with lots of sunshine this morning, and we are expecting more storms later this afternoon and evening.
A front stalled to our north will keep it hot and humid for one more day. This afternoon, showers and thunderstorms flare back up and a few could become strong to severe with isolated damaging wind gusts. Storms will bring very heavy rain, which could cause isolated flooding. This front will slowly move south tonight bringing an end the heat.
A stalled front will linger over southern New England tomorrow and Friday keeping our weather very humid and rainy. A few showers are possible tomorrow morning, then widespread showers with heavy rain and some thunderstorms return for the afternoon and evening.
Remnants from Elsa will be moving up the coast tomorrow night into Friday morning along the front with a very tropical air mass. A period of heavy rain is possible for us in western Mass, not only from Elsa, but also the stalled front on Friday. We may see 1-3+ inches of rain to end the week. We should also feel a gusty breeze from Elsa as it passes to our south, but damaging wind is unlikely here.
The weekend is trending drier, but not completely rain-free at this point. Weak upper level systems could keep things a bit unsettled, but certainly not washouts. It will likely feature a mixture of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers or a thunderstorm. Temperatures should remain cooler with highs in the upper 70's to near 80.
