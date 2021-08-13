SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM):
A Heat Advisory in effect from 11am to 8pm for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, & Berkshire Counties…
Temperatures soared into the middle 90s yesterday with heat indices around 105 in the valley. A squall line brought widespread wind damage to western Mass that lead to over 20,000 power outages at one point this evening! Barnes airport in Westfield recorded a gust of 68mph!
We have one more oppressively hot and humid day today with highs reaching back into to the low to mid 90s. The heat index should return to around and slightly above 100 degrees, so a heat advisory is once again in effect for western Mass from 11am to 8pm. Patchy to scattered clouds will be around throughout the day and a shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening, most likely afternoon dark. A marginal or low severe risk is back up for western Mass for damaging wind gusts. (1 on the scale from 1 to 5)
It will remain warm and humid overnight with a leftover shower or storm. Temperatures will likely stay in the 70's.
Tomorrow starts with very humid conditions with another quick warm up. Temperatures will reach near 90 with a few showers and storms moving through around lunch-time as a cold front moves through. This front will push out our hot, humid air mass!
High pressure builds in from Canada tomorrow night, ushering in a much cooler, drier air mass for Sunday and will stick around through Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50's by Sunday morning with highs in the lower 80's, but dew points will settle into the 40's and lower 50's. There may be a few high clouds around on Sunday, but it is looking like a beautiful day, relief!
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
