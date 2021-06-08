SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are in the midst of our first heat wave of 2021, and we may see two more days with highs hitting 90 degrees or higher before it comes to an end. Our last heat wave was August 9th - 12th.
Yesterday, we hit 95 degrees in Springfield after hitting 94 both Saturday and Sunday, breaking records. No records broken yesterday, but hot enough for sure. (Yesterday's record stands at 97)
Heat Advisories continue through 8PM this evening for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties for high heat and humidity.
It is warm and more humid this morning with temperatures near 70 along with dew points in the mid to upper 60's. You can feel the air as you step outside.
Today will be a hot and more humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. While we don’t have much of a widespread severe threat, 1 or 2 storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts. Most storms we see will bring soaking rains (2 inches an hour) with isolated flash flooding possible. Remember, don't drive through flooded out roads or big puddles.
Downpours will come to an end this evening. It will remain warm and humid with patchy fog. Temperatures will only fall to near 70. A cold front will be moving south into southern New England tomorrow, continuing the chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Similar to today, severe storms are unlikely, but big soakers are possible again. Temperatures will reach near 90 again, possibly making it 5 in a row over 90.
High pressure from Canada builds in Thursday, allowing for much lower humidity and more comfortable temperatures. Readings will top off in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday will likely be the pick of the week with a nice breeze and partly cloudy skies. Dew points will be down into the 50s.
Friday into the weekend is trending cooler and cloudier as high pressure moves to our northeast. This will keep our wind flow out of the east and northeast, which will bring in more clouds and keep temperatures in the 70s. There may be a spot shower around, but most of the time will dry. You'll be able to give the fans and A.C.s a rest.
