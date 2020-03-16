SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a nice, but chilly day across western Mass to kick off the week. Overall, this week will feel more like March with temperatures a little closer to normal. We do have a few weather systems coming through that will bring chances for rain and even a little winter weather!
Tonight, clouds have moved back in and will continue to thicken overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s through sunrise, but there will be a bit of a wind chill as southeasterly winds stay around 5 to 10mph.
Light precipitation will begin falling sometime after 4am and should fall as snow for a few hours, then change to rain. Little to no snow accumulation is expected and any snow we do see should be pretty light. If any accumulation does occur, it would be in the northwest hills and stay mostly on grass, with a half inch or less. Temperatures will climb back to the 40s Tuesday with a southerly breeze shifting west by the end of the day as a cold front passes through.
Wednesday looks like a decent weather day with good sunshine and a light breeze as high pressure builds. Temperatures should return to near and slightly above normal.
Our next storm gets going late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With surface high pressure moving to our northeast, the air should be cold enough for some snow or ice in the hilltowns, but it depends on how quickly precip moves in. There is potential for some snow accumulation in the high terrain Thursday morning.
Thursday will be cool and damp with continued rain showers throughout the day as temperatures climb into the 40s. Temps will hover in the 40s Thursday night and jump into the 60s Friday ahead of a strong cold front. Showers will be on and off Friday with lots of clouds and a gusty southwest breeze. Behind a cold front, rain will end late Friday night. Skies clear out Saturday and we turn dry and chilly for the weekend.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
