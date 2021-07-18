SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Good Sunday evening! Epic flooding took place in several towns yesterday due to the insane amount of rain that fell in a short period of time. Western Mass News has team coverage of where the worst damage occurred. The Flash Flood Watch has been extended for all of Western Mass through 11pm THIS evening, including Berkshire County to our west and Worcester County to our east. Storm reports have been mostly confined to flooded and impassable roadways, with Areal Flood Warnings for parts of Western Mass this morning. Only one report of a downed tree from thunderstorm wind damage in Southwick. If you encounter a flooded roadway, seek an alternate route.
Slow moving storms dropped a tremendous amount of rain in some areas. Impressive rainfall rates of up to 1" per half hour were reported with training, or repetitive storms setting up in the same location Saturday afternoon.
Another batch of heavy rain and thunderstorms pushed through in the overnight hours, with most locations as of this morning picking up an additional 1-2" with isolated amounts up to 3-4"+. Tacking on those rainfall totals, 2021 is now the rainiest July on record at both Westover in Chicopee and Westfield - Barnes.
The threat for downpours will continue through Sunday evening adding insult to injury, but it will not be as widespread as yesterday thankfully. That said, isolated pockets of flash flooding still may occur which is why the Flash Flood Watch us out until 11 PM.
Monday, finally instability and moisture will be on the decline and we may even see some late day sunshine. The area of low pressure will continue to meander bringing us just a slight risk for spot showers. Mainly overcast conditions will keep us cooler on Monday with highs only in the 70s. Warmer weather returns for Tuesday with temps in the mid 80s.
Another front approaches from the north with some showers and storms Wednesday. So our unsettled weather pattern does look to remain through mid-week, although much of each day will be dry and even on the days that it rains, not everyone will see rain. Best chance looks to be Wednesday, which may come in the form of strong or severe PM storms depending in the timing of a cold front.
For those who are sick of it, by late-week there are signs of a cooler, less humid air mass with more promising sunshine as we head into the weekend. Highs may struggle to reach 80 with what appears to be a nice and dry day Saturday but some showers may return for Sunday. There is plenty of time to watch that timeframe.
