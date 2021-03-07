SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another cold night is on tap tonight but there is a Spring preview coming our way for the middle of the week.
Under mostly clear skies tonight temperatures will fall back into the lower teens. An upper level pattern shift begins early in the week and will bring a big shot of Spring air to the Northeast. Monday ends up with seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with good sunshine.
Surface high pressure will move to the Southeast coast and our southwesterly flow kicks in starting Tuesday, and so do the warmer temps! Very light risk of squeezing out some light precipitation in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday with this pattern shift -- though most of us will remain dry.
Highs should get into the 50s Tuesday, then near 60 Wednesday. Currently, there is a strong signal that temperatures will continue to over perform through Friday... but a cold front late in the week may bring us our next chance at any meaningful precipitation. Something to watch, and would be rain if anything with temperatures declining behind the front as we head into the weekend. Until then, though dry weather prevails -- and in addition to abundant sunshine, we climb the temperature ladder as we progress through the work week.
