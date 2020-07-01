SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another wet day yesterday with downpours totaling a half-inch across western Mass, lessening the rainfall deficit we've had since early May.
Today starts a new month, but we have the same weather pattern. Much of New England is stuck in what's called an Omega Block. The Jet Stream is the fast river of air, high in the sky the separates the warm air from the cool air and stares our storms at the surface. During an Omega Block, the Jet Stream folds up, resembling a Greek letter omega, thus keeping weather patterns in place. Since we are north of the Jet Stream, western Mass is staying cool and unsettled as an upper level low parked itself to our south.
More showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but lightning is always dangerous and heavy rain can lead to isolated flooding.
This pesky system will break down a bit tomorrow leaving us with lower shower and storm chances. It will likely be the pick of the week with humidity levels coming down and skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 80s. We can't rule out an isolated storm, but most will not see any rainfall.
Shower and storm chances go back up on Friday before dropping off in time for the 4th of July. Right now the weekend is looking mainly dry with just an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will likely reach into the 80s with humidity levels not too high.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.