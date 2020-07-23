SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a stormy evening it's much quieter out there this morning, but we have another round of rain with heavy downpours and thunderstorms expected again this afternoon and evening.
It's tropical out there with warm, humid conditions. A cold front will approach this evening helping to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Clouds will give way to some sunshine helping to charge up the atmosphere. This will lead to a few storms possibly becoming strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. Also, there is a heavy rain threat, which could lead to localized flash flooding. The timing today looks to be between 2pm - 8pm. All of southern New England is under a "Slight" risk for severe weather, a 2 on the 1 to 5 scale.
The front will dry us out for tomorrow. It will be warm, but less humid and rain chances are much lower. The day will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with just a stray shower possible. High pressure builds for the weekend, allowing for rain-free weather and very warm temperatures. Highs may hit mid-90s by Sunday, but with only marginal levels of humidity.
Next week begins hot and humid with a weak front coming through Monday with a few isolated storms and another front Tuesday with more widespread storms possible. It looks like some humidity and heat relief are possible by Wednesday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
