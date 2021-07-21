SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few storms moved through Franklin and Berkshire Counties last night, but most of the activity dried up before reaching greater Springfield, but more storms are possible again today.
Morning clouds will give way to some "smoky" sunshine. It will be warm, but overly humid today with dew points in the low to middle 60's. We are still out ahead of a cold front however, and as the front approaches it will instigate few thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms have the potential to become severe with damaging wind gusts, and large hail, but also heavy rain and frequent lightning. With the threat for storms, today is a First Warning Weather Day.
The front will move through during the afternoon, so our window of opportunity for storms be for a couple of hours, 1pm to 5pm. The Mass Pike and points south have the greatest chance of seeing a severe storm with a low chance across Franklin and Berkshire Counties, where the front will move through before storms fire up.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of Hampden County under a "slight" risk for severe storms (2 on their scale to 5) Hampshire County under a "marginal" risk (1 on their scale to 5) and Franklin County, north of route 2 just a general risk for non severe storms.
Storms will shift south into Connecticut later this afternoon and western Mass will dry out as high pressure moves in from Canada.
Behind the front, finally we get a break from the humidity and rain. Tomorrow is looking very nice with highs near 80, dew points in the 50's along with quite a bit of sunshine. The nice weather sticks around through the start of the weekend before showers and storm chances go back up on Sunday. Highs Friday and Saturday look to top off near 80 as well with dew points in the 50's. (There may be a spot shower or storm on Friday, but most will stay dry and dew points stay in the 50's.)
Low pressure and it's attached fronts will move in for Sunday. The warm front may bring a few morning showers followed by late day storms with the approach of a cold front. The front may stall over the area to start next week with muggy conditions and an isolated storm before things dry out for Tuesday.
