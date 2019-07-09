SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Quiet weather hangs tough and we have another pleasant evening on tap. Temperatures hit the middle and upper 80s this afternoon and this evening we will fall back through the 70s after sunset. It will be another dry night with fair skies and a bit of humidity in the valley. Overnight temperatures fall back to the middle and upper 50s for most.
Wednesday will be another quiet day with mostly sunny skies on tap and temperatures returning to the upper 80s to near 90 in the valley. The Berkshires will also creep into the middle 80s with a light breeze turning south in the afternoon as high pressure moves offshore. The southerly flow will bring dew points up a bit, so there will be a slightly more humid feel to the day.
The summer muggies continue to creep back in Wednesday night, which will be warmer and more humid, but still rain-free. Rain chances do return for the end of the week, starting on Thursday. We begin the day muggy and warm with scattered clouds. Tropical moisture works in for the evening and with an approaching warm front, a soaking rain is looking possible. For now, the timing looks to be from 8pm through Friday morning for showers and thunderstorms.
Rain from the pre-dawn hours Friday should taper off not long after sunrise. With a warm front to our northeast, we will have a warm, very humid air mass overhead. Temperatures should climb back to the middle 80s with dew points around 70. Pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, but the severe threat looks quite low.
The weekend will begin dry with Saturday shaping up to be a typical July day with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. It remains a bit humid over the weekend with dew points hovering in the 60s. Hot and humid Sunday ahead of a cold front, but rain and storm chances look low for western Mass as that front comes through. Dry weather looks to continue through mid-next week.
