SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a nice start with mainly sunny skies and comfortable conditions this morning. Scattered fog will burn off quickly this morning and temperatures will rise fast, going from near 60 to near 90 this afternoon. Today will be sunny throughout the day and we don't have to worry about any thunderstorms.
Tomorrow will be a lot like today with sunshine and high temperatures approaching 90 degrees in spots. High clouds should increase a bit tomorrow evening as low pressure and a cold front approach.
Saturday will be warm and humid with mainly afternoon showers and storms. There will be some sun too and it will not be raining all day but be ready to get wet from time to time. As the front stalls to the south spotty showers and a few storms will still be around on Sunday with colder air aloft. Showers will be accompanied with a gusty wind and/or small hail.
Mainly dry weather returns Monday and Tuesday with only an isolated storm possible. Temps top off in the 80's. Wednesday and the 4th are looking warm and dry.
