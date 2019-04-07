SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are coming off of a beautiful Saturday and today is looking nice as well! We'll see quite a bit of sunshine this morning and today will be part two of the fantastic weekend of weather! Temperatures will reach back into the lot to mid 60s. Some high and mid-level clouds will move in later this afternoon ahead of next system.
Tonight into tomorrow, a front pushes through and brings showers to western Mass. Most of the rain will be confined to the morning, with spotty shower chances into the afternoon. Rain could be heavy for a time tomorrow morning. Rain totals will be from .50" to .75". A decent amount of rain but not enough to cause any major flooding concerns.
Another weaker system will bring clouds and showers through the area on Tuesday too with temperatures in the 50s. It's not looking like a washout but it will be rather unsettled. The Sox home opener is now looking damp and raw with temperatures in the 40s out at Fenway! Yikes!
Wednesday and Thursday look sunny, brisk, and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
