SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another cool morning! Temperatures fell into the 40's for the 5th straight day, but like previous mornings temperatures have come up fast. Highs will reach into the middle 80's this afternoon along with full sunshine as a ridge builds into southern New England. The wind will be light and dew points remain in the refreshing to comfortable range, 40's.
Summer heat kicks in the rest of the week with highs nearing 90 tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. A southwesterly flow will start bringing dew points up and we begin feeling a bit humid tomorrow and muggier Friday through early next week.
A closed low over the Southeast will slowly drift northward this week and reach southern New England by the weekend. For western Mass, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible late Friday into the weekend, but chances are low. Chances increase Monday as this low passes over us, but we are still not looking at a washout. A cold front looks to move in by Tuesday, keeping wet weather chances going.
