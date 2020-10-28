SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a rainy, cool start this morning as an upper level disturbance moves through New England. Rain will be mainly on the light side with temperatures in the 40's.
Rain will end around lunch-time with some breaks of sun possible, although clouds will once again win out. Temperatures return to the lower 50's with a light southwesterly breeze.
Remnants of Zeta and an upper level low will bring a period of soaking rain to western Mass tomorrow afternoon and night. Most of the morning is dry although we can't rule out a shower, but most of the steady rain will arrive tomorrow afternoon and continue into the night, heavy at times.
Low pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast and pass just southeast of Nantucket Friday morning pulling cold air into the system. This will cause rain to chance to wet snow in the high terrain Thursday night. Rain may change to snow for a time in the valley as well, early Friday morning then snow will end by late morning. It will be blustery Friday with northeast gusts to 20-30mph. The valley could pick up a coating to 1", mainly on grassy surfaces with up to 3+" in the areas over 1,000 feet, the hill towns. It's possible there could be a few power outages in areas that pick up more than 3" of accumulation, so mainly in the hills.
A cold airmass moves in Friday night and by Saturday morning, many will be in the teens and low 20s! Skies will clear out and Saturday is looking bright with sunny skies. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s, then after sunset, we get cold for trick or treating. Sunday will warm back into the 50s as a strong southwest flow increases ahead of our next cold front, which will bring showers Sunday night into Monday morning.
