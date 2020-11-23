SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers and downpours, perhaps even a thunderstorm or two will continue to move through this morning. Temperatures will come up into the 50's for a few hours as the wind picks up out of the South. A cold front will move through around lunch-time. This front will put an end to the rain as we dry out and see some sunshine by mid afternoon. We'll pick up about 1/2-1" of rain. The wind will swing around into the Northwest and remain blustery. We'll turn cooler this afternoon with temperatures falling through the 40's.
Tomorrow will be cold and blustery with temperatures in the lower 40's. We should see a decent amount of sunshine however the breeze will make it feel like it's in the 30's.
A warm front will lift through Wednesday with morning clouds and even a few flurries around. It will be a cold, gray start but we'll see a bit of afternoon sunshine as temperatures come up into the 40's.
Thanksgiving is looking cloudy and unsettled. Morning temperatures will be mainly in the 40's with a few showers around. We'll likely see many hours when it's not raining, so it's not looking like a washout. It will be rather mild with temperatures reaching into the lower 50's. As low pressure develops off shore we may see a period of steady rain late in the day into Thursday night.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
